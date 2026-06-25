Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO fully subscribed driven by retail demand Business Jun 25, 2026

Waterways Leisure Tourism's IPO wrapped up today and was fully booked, thanks mostly to retail investors who oversubscribed their shares by more than three times.

Non-institutional and big institutional buyers weren't quite as enthusiastic, but the IPO still closed strong.

Shares were priced between ₹769 to ₹808 each, and the whole thing was a fresh equity issue: no old shares changing hands.