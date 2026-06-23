Waterways Leisure Tourism opens IPO today to raise ₹585 cr

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO largely institutional

Most of the shares are set aside for big institutional investors (75%), while retail investors get 10%. After listing, the company could be valued at nearly ₹5,850 crore. Big funds like Nova Global and Cullinan have already invested as anchor investors.

SBI Securities says it's a good bet for the long term thanks to Waterways's leadership in India's cruise sector, which is expected to grow fast (20% to 25% CAGR).

Swastika Investmart calls it "Neutral" due to high valuations but notes strong demand and plans for more ships ahead.