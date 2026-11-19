Started in late 2019, Watrana Rentals rents out material handling equipment and has seen solid growth: revenue jumped 18% to ₹212 crore in FY26, with profits up 19%.

Most of the IPO funds (₹98.13 crore) will go toward buying more equipment.

If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is two lots (1,200 shares), which comes to about ₹2.94 lakh at the top price band.

Share allotment wraps up on November 25, and listing is tentatively scheduled for November 27, 2026, on NSE SME.