Watrana Rentals opens NSE SME IPO to raise 120.10cr
Watrana Rentals is opening its IPO on the NSE SME platform, looking to raise ₹120.10 crore by offering 49.02 lakh shares at ₹232 to ₹245 each.
The subscription window is open till November 23, and a 25% gray market premium shows investors are already pretty interested.
Watrana Rentals posts FY26 212cr revenue
Started in late 2019, Watrana Rentals rents out material handling equipment and has seen solid growth: revenue jumped 18% to ₹212 crore in FY26, with profits up 19%.
Most of the IPO funds (₹98.13 crore) will go toward buying more equipment.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is two lots (1,200 shares), which comes to about ₹2.94 lakh at the top price band.
Share allotment wraps up on November 25, and listing is tentatively scheduled for November 27, 2026, on NSE SME.