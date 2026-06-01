Waymo and Uber end Phoenix robotaxi partnership, Waymo app-only cars

Uber seeks self-driving Phoenix partner

Uber isn't slowing down: It's already looking for a new self-driving partner in Phoenix (but hasn't said who yet).

Meanwhile, Waymo is busy growing fast, now running over 500,000 rides a week with 4,000 vehicles across 11 major US metro areas and rolling out a new van model as it eyes 20 more cities this year.

Even though they're parting ways in Phoenix, Uber and Waymo are still teaming up in Austin and Atlanta, and both are gearing up for some serious competition as they expand globally.