Waymo ends Uber partnership Austin and Atlanta by January 2028
Waymo is officially ending its partnership with Uber in Austin and Atlanta by January 2028.
After that, if you want a Waymo robotaxi, you will need to book directly through the Waymo app, just like riders do in other cities.
This move was expected, as their original deal was set to expire a few months later anyway.
Riders wanted direct Waymo connection
Waymo first teamed up with Uber for its huge user base, but things got confusing for riders: sometimes they would get a robotaxi, other times a regular car.
Waymo's co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said feedback made it clear that people wanted a more direct connection with the company.
So now, Waymo wants a more direct relationship with riders.
Waymo and Uber operate separately
Uber says Waymo will offer direct robotaxi bookings through its own app, but Waymo was not on board.
Still, Uber will keep working with other self-driving car partners, and both companies will continue doing their own thing in the autonomous ride world.