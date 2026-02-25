Wayve raises $1.2B for self-driving tech, hitting $2.8B total funding
Wayve, a London-based startup working on next-gen self-driving tech, has landed $1.2 billion in fresh funding from big names like Eclipse, Balderton Capital, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
With Uber's earlier commitment included, their total funding now hits a massive $2.8 billion.
Funding to accelerate global expansion and enhance AV technology
Alongside returning investors like Microsoft and NVIDIA, new backers such as Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan and Baillie Gifford have joined in.
The cash will help Wayve develop smarter autonomous vehicles and expand globally.
Wayve's unique approach to autonomous driving
Founded in 2017, Wayve is building "AV2.0"—AI that drives without relying on detailed maps or hand-coded rules, using data-driven methods and designed to be hardware-agnostic.
This means their system can adapt more easily to new places and situations.
Robotaxi trials with Uber set for 2026
Customers such as Nissan plan to deploy Wayve-powered features starting in 2027, and Wayve plans to start robotaxi trials with Uber as soon as 2026.
They're also looking to license their tech worldwide—and after this round, the company is valued at $8.6 billion.