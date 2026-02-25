Wayve raises $1.2B for self-driving tech, hitting $2.8B total funding

Wayve, a London-based startup working on next-gen self-driving tech, has landed $1.2 billion in fresh funding from big names like Eclipse, Balderton Capital, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. With Uber's earlier commitment included, their total funding now hits a massive $2.8 billion.

Funding to accelerate global expansion and enhance AV technology Alongside returning investors like Microsoft and NVIDIA, new backers such as Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan and Baillie Gifford have joined in.

The cash will help Wayve develop smarter autonomous vehicles and expand globally.

Wayve's unique approach to autonomous driving Founded in 2017, Wayve is building "AV2.0"—AI that drives without relying on detailed maps or hand-coded rules, using data-driven methods and designed to be hardware-agnostic.

This means their system can adapt more easily to new places and situations.