WazirX launches WazirX Futures offering INR trading and low fees
WazirX just rolled out WazirX Futures, making crypto derivatives trading easier and cheaper for Indian users.
With super-low fees (0.02% for makers, 0.04% for takers) and no minimum volume needed, it stands out among Indian exchanges.
Plus, you can trade directly in INR: no more annoying conversions.
WazirX Futures requires trading knowledge quiz
To keep things safe and smart, WazirX Futures requires a quick knowledge quiz covering basics like leverage and margin before you start trading.
Founder Nischal Shetty says the goal is to break down barriers by offering institutional-grade rates to everyone.
Profits from the platform will help restructure the company and support creditors holding Recovery Tokens.
Expansion will happen in phases, focusing on liquidity and user readiness for a smoother experience.