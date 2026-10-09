WazirX posts 236% rise in futures volume July to September
WazirX, one of India's top crypto exchanges, just posted a huge 236% jump in futures trading volume between the beginning of July and the end of September.
September peak activity climbed 345% compared to early-July levels, thanks to new features like USDT-denominated perpetual futures and the option to trade with INR margins, making things more accessible for Indian users.
WazirX daily futures traders rise 279%
The platform's daily futures traders shot up by 279%, boosted by launches like INR-margined crypto-USDT futures and AI-powered tools for smoother trading and compliance.
WazirX also rolled out TaxLyst for easier tax reporting and handed out over ₹1 crore in rewards through trading challenges.
Their "Gangs of Cryptopur" campaign (with actor Tigmanshu Dhulia) aimed to help users trade smarter, not just harder, showing WazirX wants its community to be both active and informed.