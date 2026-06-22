WazirX returns after $235 million cyber attack, restores most user funds

WazirX AI and ₹99 0

The big update is "WazirX AI," a smart assistant that helps users trade confidently by giving clear info and checking market claims. said Founder Nischal Shetty.

There's also WazirX ZERO, a subscription plan for unlimited trades at just ₹99 a month, and futures trading with super-low fees.

All these moves are part of WazirX's push to innovate, reward users, and aim for their old spot as India's crypto leader over the next few years.