WazirX returns after $235 million cyber attack, restores most user funds
Business
WazirX, one of India's top crypto exchanges, is making a comeback after a huge $235 million cyber attack last year.
They've restored most user funds and are now rolling out fresh features, including AI-powered trading tools and new ways to trade, to win back trust and boost their market share.
WazirX AI and ₹99 0
The big update is "WazirX AI," a smart assistant that helps users trade confidently by giving clear info and checking market claims. said Founder Nischal Shetty.
There's also WazirX ZERO, a subscription plan for unlimited trades at just ₹99 a month, and futures trading with super-low fees.
All these moves are part of WazirX's push to innovate, reward users, and aim for their old spot as India's crypto leader over the next few years.