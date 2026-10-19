Weak rupee to delay India's $5T goal to 2029: IMF

The IMF's October projections estimate India's economy at $4.06 trillion in 2026, rising to $4.52 trillion in 2027, and surpassing the $5-trillion mark by 2029.

However, this delay is more due to changes in exchange-rate assumptions than a decline in India's nominal economic growth.

The IMF now expects the rupee to average at 95.5 per dollar in 2028, up from its April projection of 93.3 per dollar.