Weak monsoon could push India's inflation to 5%: S&P

Economic impact

Projected inflation increase and RBI's policy stance

The agency expects the agricultural shock, along with higher food and energy prices, to push inflation up to 5.1% in FY27. This is a significant jump from the current inflation rate of 3.9% year-on-year in May. S&P Global Ratings also predicts that the Reserve Bank of India will maintain a moderately tight policy stance, which could further weigh on economic activity.