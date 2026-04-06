Weaker rupee spurs Q4 10% growth for TCS and Infosys

Infosys and HCLTech forecast modest growth

The weaker rupee helped boost profits since most big IT deals are billed in foreign currencies, but actual business growth is still slow with fewer new contracts.

Infosys and HCLTech see only modest revenue increases (2-4%) and (4-6%) forecasted for fiscal 2027.

Banking and finance clients have stayed steady, but sectors like retail and healthcare are feeling more pressure as people cut back on extra spending.

All eyes are now on upcoming earnings reports starting April 9 to see how things shape up next year.