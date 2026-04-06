Weaker rupee spurs Q4 10% growth for TCS and Infosys
India's top IT companies like TCS and Infosys are expected to post about 10% revenue and profit growth for the fourth quarter, mainly because the rupee weakened against the US dollar.
But it's not all smooth sailing: global tensions, tighter client budgets, and questions around AI are making things tricky for future growth.
Infosys and HCLTech forecast modest growth
The weaker rupee helped boost profits since most big IT deals are billed in foreign currencies, but actual business growth is still slow with fewer new contracts.
Infosys and HCLTech see only modest revenue increases (2-4%) and (4-6%) forecasted for fiscal 2027.
Banking and finance clients have stayed steady, but sectors like retail and healthcare are feeling more pressure as people cut back on extra spending.
All eyes are now on upcoming earnings reports starting April 9 to see how things shape up next year.