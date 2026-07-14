Wealth Company mutual fund launches mid cap NFO July 15-29
Business
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund is launching its Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended scheme focused on mid-cap stocks.
The NFO runs from July 15 to July 29, 2026, and promises to invest at least 65% of its assets in mid-cap companies, so if you're curious about the next big players, this could be your shot.
Tracks Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return
This fund tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index and uses a research-driven approach to pick companies with solid business models and real growth potential.
It's also the firm's 11th scheme in just under a year, showing how quickly they're expanding.
If you're looking for higher growth (with some extra risk), this fund aims to help you tap into the buzz around mid-cap stocks.