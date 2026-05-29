Wealthy Indians increasingly taking loans against shares and mutual funds

Experts urge caution over margin calls

Lenders like Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital have seen big jumps in these types of loans this year.

But there's a catch: interest rates hover around 9.5% to 10.5%, and if the market drops further, borrowers could face margin calls and risk losing their investments.

Experts suggest playing it safe, borrowing only what you need, and sticking with large, liquid stocks to avoid nasty surprises.