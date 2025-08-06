Wegovy's patent expiry to trigger ₹10,000cr semaglutide market in India

Big news for anyone following health trends: Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug Wegovy will lose its patent in India by March 2025. This opens the door for companies like Dr Reddy's and Cipla to launch generic versions, which could drop prices by up to 80%. Right now, monthly costs range from ₹17,345 to ₹26,050 for weekly shots.

GLP-1 drugs market set to boom With prices set to fall, millions more people struggling with obesity or diabetes could actually afford Wegovy.

The market for these GLP-1 drugs in India is expected to explode—from around ₹700 crore now to as much as ₹10,000 crore by 2030—as use spreads far beyond today's estimated 100,000 users.

Mounjaro is emerging competitor Wegovy helps with weight loss (16-18% efficacy), but there's also Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which is a bit cheaper at ₹14k-₹17.5k per month and offers slightly better results (20-22% efficacy).

Once generics hit the shelves, semaglutide should become way more affordable—meeting the growing demand for budget-friendly diabetes and obesity care.