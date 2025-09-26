Welkinrim raises ₹4.76cr to advance drone propulsion systems
Welkinrim, a deep-tech startup incubated at the IIT-Madras Incubation Cell, has bagged ₹4.76 crore in fresh funding to level up its advanced drone propulsion systems.
The round saw backing from GSF, Campus Angels Network, AC Ventures, and Forge Innovation and Ventures.
This cash boost will help them ramp up manufacturing and get their products ready for Indian drone makers in both defense and commercial spaces.
Aiming to fill UAV supply chain gaps
With the new funds, Welkinrim plans to grow its engineering team and build out better testing infrastructure.
They're working on next-gen motors and electronic speed controllers (ESCs) for drones used in everything from agriculture to logistics.
CEO Dinesh Natarajan shared that this investment will help speed up getting their tech "from lab to market."
The company aims to fill key gaps in the UAV supply chain both in India and abroad, as noted by Nirmal Shah of GSF.