Wellington, Vanguard and Blackstone launch 2 funds for affluent investors
Wellington, Vanguard, and Blackstone just teamed up to launch two new investment funds designed for high-net-worth and mass-affluent investors.
These funds let wealthy individuals tap into both public stocks and bonds (think classic investing), plus private market assets like real estate and private equity, opportunities that were mostly reserved for big institutions until now.
Funds offer public and private exposure
The WVB All Markets Fund mixes public market strategies from Wellington and Vanguard with Blackstone's private investments.
The WVB Blackstone All Privates Fund gives access to things like private credit, infrastructure, and more.
Both funds offer some flexibility if you want your money back (quarterly repurchases of up to 10% or 3%, depending on the fund) and are available through Merrill or the Bank of America Private Bank.
This move follows a trend: as big institutional investors slow down, asset managers are focusing more on wealthy individuals, with global high-net-worth wealth having risen to $98.3 trillion by the end of 2025.