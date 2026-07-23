Wellington, Vanguard and Blackstone launch 2 funds for affluent investors

The WVB All Markets Fund mixes public market strategies from Wellington and Vanguard with Blackstone's private investments.

The WVB Blackstone All Privates Fund gives access to things like private credit, infrastructure, and more.

Both funds offer some flexibility if you want your money back (quarterly repurchases of up to 10% or 3%, depending on the fund) and are available through Merrill or the Bank of America Private Bank.

This move follows a trend: as big institutional investors slow down, asset managers are focusing more on wealthy individuals, with global high-net-worth wealth having risen to $98.3 trillion by the end of 2025.