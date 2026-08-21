Welspun Corp secures ₹17,200cr US pipe contract, boosts ₹42,100cr orderbook
Business
Welspun Corp. just scored a record $1.8 billion (₹17,200 crore) order to supply pipes from its US plant, a huge milestone for the company.
The project will roll out in FY28 and FY29, pushing Welspun's total global order book to a new high of $4.4 billion (₹42,100 crore).
Welspun Corp prioritizes North America investments
This deal gives Welspun a major leg up in North America's energy sector, a region it's clearly betting on for growth.
Chairman B K Goenka shared that North America stays a top priority, thanks to big investments in tech and manufacturing.
With operations spread across India, the US and Saudi Arabia, and clients in over 50 countries, this win means steady business and more opportunities ahead for Welspun.