Welspun Group market value crosses ₹1L/cr after US comeback
Business
Welspun Group just crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in market value, more than double what it was two years ago.
Most of this jump comes from Welspun Corp. whose valuation soared from ₹20,000 crore to nearly ₹70,000 crore thanks to a strong comeback in its US business.
Welspun Corp locks ₹42,000 cr orders
Welspun Corp. has locked in a huge order book of ₹42,000 crore and ramped up capacity expansion by 51% after investing in its US and Saudi plants, all while staying net cash positive.
The company is also expanding globally with new projects like a pipe facility in Jordan.
BK Goenka credits their success to focusing on Growth, Governance, and Green.