Wendy's to close hundreds of US locations as sales plunge
Wendy's is closing between 298 and 358 US locations by June 2026, following the recent shutdown of 28 outlets.
This move—about five to six percent of all Wendy's in the country—is part of "Project Fresh," which aims to boost stronger spots by cutting out underperformers.
Interim CEO Ken Cook calls it a 'rebuilding year'
Wendy's reported US same-restaurant sales were down 11.3% last quarter.
Interim CEO Ken Cook calls this a "rebuilding year," saying the company aims to restore relevance and rebuild trust with customers through disciplined execution and marketing.
Ditching limited-time promos for everyday deals
To turn things around, Wendy's is ditching limited-time promos for everyday deals like $4 Biggie Bites and $8 Biggie Bundle.
They're also rolling out a new chicken sandwich and cheesy bacon cheeseburger—with some advice from former Taco Bell boss Greg Creed.
Biggie Bags go from limited-time promo to permanent menu fixture
Wendy's "Biggie Bag" deals have become a go-to hack for budget foodies—now they're making them permanent so fans can skip the promo countdowns and grab cheap eats anytime.