Wesco's Bejoy John: data quality, ownership undermine AI trust Business May 20, 2026

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is everywhere these days, but there's a big catch: most of our data is scattered, outdated, or just plain messy. This makes it tough for AI to actually work well.

As Bejoy John from Wesco puts it, "We are not struggling with the amount of data," and "We are sitting on volumes and volumes of it. But the data lacks quality, ownership, observability and accountability. That's why many AI systems become brittle and people stop trusting them."