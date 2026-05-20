Wesco's Bejoy John: data quality, ownership undermine AI trust
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is everywhere these days, but there's a big catch: most of our data is scattered, outdated, or just plain messy. This makes it tough for AI to actually work well.
As Bejoy John from Wesco puts it, "We are not struggling with the amount of data," and "We are sitting on volumes and volumes of it. But the data lacks quality, ownership, observability and accountability. That's why many AI systems become brittle and people stop trusting them."
Experts urge continuous AI data management
Experts say that for AI to really help, like predicting device failures or keeping construction sites safe, we need clean and well-managed data.
Kamlesh Solanki from HP points out that without reliable information, even smart systems can mess up and waste time or resources.
And as Padmashree Shagrithaya from Capgemini adds, looking after your data isn't a one-time thing—it needs constant attention if we want AI to make good decisions.