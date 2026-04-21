West Asia conflict cuts India fertilizer output 24.6% in March Business Apr 21, 2026

India's fertilizer production just dropped to its lowest point in five years this March, down a steep 24.6% compared to last year.

The main reason? Ongoing supply issues from the West Asia conflict.

This sharp fall dragged down the overall core sector index, which tracks eight major industries, by 0.4%, showing how one industry can ripple through the whole economy.