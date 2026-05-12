West Asia conflict delays nearly half of Dubai's 2026 homes

Dubai imports up to 28% pricier

Dubai's property market runs mostly on new builds and foreign investment, with over 1,500 active projects worth AED 366 billion.

But with imported materials like ceramics and aluminum getting up to 28% pricier (thanks in part to West Asia war-related supply-chain disruptions and strikes affecting aluminum producers) and shipping taking longer, many projects (especially those just starting) face even more delays.

Developers are scrambling to adjust timelines as uncertainty continues.