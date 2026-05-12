West Asia conflict delays nearly half of Dubai's 2026 homes
Dubai's real estate scene is hitting a rough patch thanks to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Nearly half of the 45,000 homes planned for 2026 are now delayed by six to 12 months, possibly slipping into 2027 or later.
Developers are also feeling the pinch from construction costs that have jumped almost 30%.
Dubai imports up to 28% pricier
Dubai's property market runs mostly on new builds and foreign investment, with over 1,500 active projects worth AED 366 billion.
But with imported materials like ceramics and aluminum getting up to 28% pricier (thanks in part to West Asia war-related supply-chain disruptions and strikes affecting aluminum producers) and shipping taking longer, many projects (especially those just starting) face even more delays.
Developers are scrambling to adjust timelines as uncertainty continues.