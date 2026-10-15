West Asia conflict disrupted oil output, raising importers' inflation risk
The conflict in West Asia has seriously disrupted oil production, with more than 2 billion barrels affected since the conflict began in late February 2026.
As of October 6, about 5 million barrels a day were offline, which has dropped output across the region and left a noticeable gap in supply.
This could increase the risk of higher fuel costs and inflation in oil-importing countries like India.
Middle East exports recover despite instability
Middle Eastern exports have bounced back to pre-conflict levels by tapping into stored reserves and ramping up production in places like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
But not everything is back to normal: Iran's output has nearly halved, and recent attacks on Saudi facilities show how unstable things still are.
The International Energy Agency says global supply will likely stay tight through the end of the year, keeping pressure on prices, reminding everyone how quickly things can change when this region is involved.