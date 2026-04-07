West Asia conflict disrupts Indian mango exports through Hormuz Strait
India's famous mangoes, like Alphonso and Kesar, are facing a rough export season thanks to the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted, causing a shortage of refrigerated containers and sending freight prices soaring.
Exporters are struggling to get their fruit out while costs keep climbing.
Mango freight up $4,000 per container
India grows nearly half the world's mangoes, but with Gulf countries buying 40% to 45% of its exports, this disruption hits hard.
Freight costs to West Asia have shot up by $4,000 per container, four times higher than usual, which puts profits at risk and raises chances of spoilage.
Exporters like Nadeem Siddiqui say uncertainty over fulfilling 260 tons of orders amid the war is urgent as numbers drop.