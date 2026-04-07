West Asia conflict disrupts Indian mango exports through Hormuz Strait

Mango freight up $4,000 per container

India grows nearly half the world's mangoes, but with Gulf countries buying 40% to 45% of its exports, this disruption hits hard.

Freight costs to West Asia have shot up by $4,000 per container, four times higher than usual, which puts profits at risk and raises chances of spoilage.

Exporters like Nadeem Siddiqui say uncertainty over fulfilling 260 tons of orders amid the war is urgent as numbers drop.