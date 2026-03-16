West Asia conflict hits India's apparel exports

Gulf is a key market for India

Exporters also have to pay a new "Emergency War Surcharge" of about $1,200 for a 20-foot container, meaning shirts or winter coats shipped to the affected markets became pricier (for example, roughly ₹12 per shirt and ₹55 per winter coat).

The Gulf is a key market for India's apparel industry. West Asia accounts for nearly 11.8% of apparel exports, so these rising costs and delays really sting at a time when profits are already tight.