West Asia conflict raises fuel prices and threatens Indian inflation

Dabur hikes prices 4%, Marico 2-5%

To cope, Dabur has bumped up its prices by 4%, with its CEO Mohit Malhotra expecting inflation to hit 10% this fiscal year.

Marico followed with a 2% to 5% increase, and big names like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India might soon do the same.

Experts say if fuel stays pricey, companies may raise prices even more or shrink product sizes, putting extra pressure on rural families, and making it harder for spending to bounce back.