West Asia conflict raises fuel prices and threatens Indian inflation
Fuel prices are climbing because of the West Asia conflict, and that could make everyday essentials, like packaged foods and staples, more expensive across India in the coming months.
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are already dealing with 8%-10% inflationary pressures, and the latest fuel price revision could increase logistics, distribution and raw material costs, which could slow down how quickly people start spending again, especially in rural areas.
Dabur hikes prices 4%, Marico 2-5%
To cope, Dabur has bumped up its prices by 4%, with its CEO Mohit Malhotra expecting inflation to hit 10% this fiscal year.
Marico followed with a 2% to 5% increase, and big names like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India might soon do the same.
Experts say if fuel stays pricey, companies may raise prices even more or shrink product sizes, putting extra pressure on rural families, and making it harder for spending to bounce back.