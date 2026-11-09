West Asia conflict raises packaging costs 13-14% for Indian alcohol
Business
The ongoing conflict in West Asia is causing energy prices to spike, and that's hitting India's alcohol industry hard.
Packaging costs for bottles and cans (think glass, aluminum, and plastic) have jumped 13% to 14%, according to AGI Greenpac CEO Rajesh Khosla.
Disrupted gas supplies and shipping routes are making it even tougher for glass manufacturers.
Allied Blenders and Distillers expands bottling
Alcohol companies like Radico Khaitan and Tilaknagar Industries are feeling the squeeze, with packaging bills soaring (Radico spent ₹27 crore just last quarter).
To fight back, Allied Blenders and Distillers is boosting its own bottling operations to keep expenses in check.
It's all about finding ways to survive these global price shocks while keeping your favorite drinks on the shelves.