West Bengal migrant absence delays Bengaluru, Chennai real estate projects

Developers pay flights amid tile shortages

Featherlite Developers said labor strength at one of its sites fell by nearly 30%, especially among carpenters.

Aditya Chellaram said the company is working toward finding alternative labor to compensate for the shortage.

Concorde's COO, Ajaz Ahmed, said they've even paid for flight tickets to help bring workers back faster.

On top of this, supply chain hiccups, like trouble getting tiles, are pushing some projects back by up to six months and driving up costs as builders compete for a smaller pool of workers.