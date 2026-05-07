West Bengal migrant absence delays Bengaluru, Chennai real estate projects
Real estate projects in Bengaluru and Chennai are running into delays because many migrant workers from West Bengal haven't returned after the recent state elections.
With fewer hands on site, construction is taking longer, costs are rising, and developers are struggling to keep things on track, especially since these cities rely so much on skilled workers from eastern India.
Developers pay flights amid tile shortages
Featherlite Developers said labor strength at one of its sites fell by nearly 30%, especially among carpenters.
Aditya Chellaram said the company is working toward finding alternative labor to compensate for the shortage.
Concorde's COO, Ajaz Ahmed, said they've even paid for flight tickets to help bring workers back faster.
On top of this, supply chain hiccups, like trouble getting tiles, are pushing some projects back by up to six months and driving up costs as builders compete for a smaller pool of workers.