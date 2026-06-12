West Bengal native Kinjal Nandy's Sonatic secures ₹191cr pre-seed valuation
Business
Kinjal Nandy, just 22 and originally from West Bengal, has landed a massive ₹191 crore pre-seed valuation for his AI startup Sonatic.
Backed by big names like Andreessen Horowitz's a16z Speedrun and angel investors linked to OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Meta's superintelligence teams, he's quickly making waves in San Francisco's tech scene.
Kinjal Nandy left Cornell for Sonatic
Nandy started coding at 12 and built a fake news detector with over 100,000 users before selling it as a teen.
He later dropped out of Cornell University to focus on Sonatic, which is developing adaptive AI systems that learn from users and automate tasks.
As Nandy puts it, building systems that help users move from workflows toward outcomes.