West Bengal seeks Mitsubishi semiconductor factory after Semicon 2.0 approval
Business
West Bengal is trying to land a major win, a semiconductor factory from Japan's Mitsubishi.
A team from Mitsubishi will visit the state soon to check out possible sites and meet officials, following the central government's fresh approval of the massive ₹1.275 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 program on July 16, 2026.
Semicon 2.0 targets domestic chipmaking partnerships
The new Semicon 2.0 scheme is all about making more chips in India and teaming up with countries like Japan, Germany, and the US
West Bengal is pitching its ready-to-go land, skilled workers, and solid infrastructure to stand out.
If this project happens, it could mean high-skilled jobs for young people and put West Bengal on India's semiconductor map.