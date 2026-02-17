Western Digital is selling hard drives exclusively to data centers
Business
Western Digital (WD) said it is pretty much sold out for calendar 2026, mostly by huge data center customers riding the AI wave.
CEO Irving Tan shared that some deals even stretch into 2027 and 2028, with orders measured in exabytes.
How this affects consumers
Now, almost all of WD's revenue—89%—comes from big enterprise clients, while regular consumers are left with just 5%.
With data centers grabbing everything for AI infrastructure, folks who want drives for home servers or Plex setups are finding them scarce and pricey.
In fact, average hard drive prices have risen and aren't likely to drop anytime soon.