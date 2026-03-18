Western Railway launches SARAL, QR code-based refund system

Western Railway just launched SARAL, a QR code-based refund system for digital payment failures. Announced on March 18 in Mumbai, it's being tested in the Mumbai division and aims to make getting your money back much easier if your ticket payment fails.

Just scan the QR code and fill a quick form If your digital transaction fails, just scan the QR code (wherever provided), fill out a quick form with your payment details and proof, and you're done (no need to stand in line at the counter).

Your information goes straight to railway systems and State Bank of India for processing.

As Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Abhay Singh Chauhan puts it, this is all about saving passengers time and hassle.

Almost half of ticket payments are now digital Almost half of ticket payments are now digital, but eight to 10 fail every day, often leaving people without tickets but with money debited.

Refunds usually take up to a week through banks. With SARAL, you can file claims online from anywhere and get things moving faster.