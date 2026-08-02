WestJet flight attendants strike after talks collapse, 309 flights canceled
Business
WestJet flight attendants are on strike after pay talks fell through, pushing the airline to cancel 309 flights.
The union representing them, CUPE, wants fair pay for all hours worked, not just time spent in the air.
Passengers affected by the cancelations can get refunds or rebook their trips.
CUPE rejects WestJet double-digit raise
This strike is part of a bigger movement among flight attendants in North America to fix outdated pay structures.
CUPE turned down WestJet's offer of a double-digit raise, saying it was not enough.
As Alia Hussain, president of the WestJet component of the CUPE, said, "We are on strike because we believe we deserve better."
So far there is no deal, and the union wants the government to stay out of it this time.