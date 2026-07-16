WeWork India Q1 FY27 operating revenue up 28% to ₹684cr
Business
WeWork India just shared its Q1 FY27 results, showing a solid 28% jump in operating revenue from last year, reaching ₹684 crore. This boost mainly came from their managed workspaces and extra services.
While expenses did go up by 5%, mostly because of higher lease and employee costs, the company is still moving in a positive direction.
WeWork India losses down 71% ₹4cr
Even with rising costs, WeWork India slashed its losses by 71%, bringing them down to just ₹4 crore compared to ₹14 crore last year.
Investors seem happy too: the company's shares closed at ₹734 on July 16, giving it a market value of ₹10,173 crore ($1.07 billion).