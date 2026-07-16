WeWork India trims net loss to 4.3cr as revenue grows
WeWork India just cut its losses big time: net loss is down to ₹4.3 crore from last year's ₹14.1 crore, thanks to more people wanting flexible workspaces.
Revenue climbed 27.7% to ₹705 crore, and EBITDA saw a solid 30.4% boost, hitting ₹438 crore.
WeWork India runs 79 centers
The company now runs 79 centers across eight cities and added around 7,000 new desks this quarter, bringing total capacity up by 17.1% to over 133,000 desks.
Looking ahead, they plan to add nearly 28,000 more desks in FY27 to keep up with enterprise demand.
WeWork India launches member services
WeWork India just launched Member Services on July 15, 2026, giving members access to business tools and perks from partners.
Managing Director and CEO Karan Virwani says these moves are all about keeping growth strong and making sure the company stays healthy long term.