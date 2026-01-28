Budget 2026: Most CXOs don't expect new personal income taxes

A recent Moneycontrol-Deloitte CXO survey has revealed that over 84% of corporate leaders do not expect any new personal income tax measures in the upcoming Union Budget . The survey, which included responses from 45 senior executives across various sectors, found that a whopping 84.4% of them don't see any changes to personal income tax or estate duty.

Expectations Majority of executives favor stability in tax framework The survey results indicate that a majority of senior executives are leaning toward stability in the personal tax framework. Only 15.6% of those surveyed think the government might introduce a new personal income tax measure. This indicates that expectations for major changes to personal taxation remain limited at this stage, with most corporate leaders preparing for continuity rather than new interventions.

Taxes Estate duty: A tax on deceased's property An estate duty is a tax imposed on the total value of a person's property at their death. The tax becomes payable when the deceased's assets are transferred to legal heirs. In India, estate duty rates once reached as high as 85% before being abolished in 1985. Despite its abolition, discussions about its potential reintroduction have been sparked by references in government documents and policy discussions over the years.

