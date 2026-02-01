What is bahi-khata, the red ledger Sitharaman carries during Budget 

As the Union Budget 2026 nears its countdown, every Indian's attention will be on the red budget file carried by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman . This file has become a symbol of authority and continuity, representing India's transition from colonial traditions to modern governance. The term "budget" itself comes from the French word "bougette," meaning a small leather bag. In India, this tradition was adopted in the colonial era when early finance ministers used red briefcases for their presentations.

Cultural shift Break from tradition In 2019, Finance Minister Sitharaman broke the colonial tradition by carrying a red bahi-khata instead of a leather briefcase for her first Union Budget presentation. The bahi-khata is a cloth-bound ledger used by Indian traders and shopkeepers to maintain accounts. This move was seen as an effort to embrace Indian cultural roots and move away from the "British hangover."

Modern adaptation Digital age From 2021, the Union Budget presentation has gone paperless, with the finance minister using a digital tablet instead of printed documents. However, the red pouch remains, carrying the tablet inside it. This blend of digital tools and cultural symbolism shows modern India's approach to governance. The red file now stands for both tradition and progress in policy delivery.

