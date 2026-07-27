What's driving the rally in Indian IT stocks today

The easing of US Fed rate hike expectations was triggered by a sharp decline in crude oil prices. This was prompted by the United States and Iran suspending military action over the weekend, which eased inflation concerns.

At 10:05am the Nifty IT index had risen 2.25%, outperforming other sectoral indices on NSE.

The broader market also remained firmly higher with Sensex gaining 533 points or 0.7% to trade at 76,593.