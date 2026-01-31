What to expect from Union Budget 2026

Sitharaman likely to focus on infrastructure, housing, green energy

This budget could mean more money in your pocket, with possible hikes in tax deductions and rent exemptions.

There's also a huge push for better infrastructure, affordable housing (PMAY), greener energy, and support for startups and small businesses.

Plus, a new India-EU trade deal might open up fresh opportunities for exports and jobs—part of the bigger goal to make India a developed nation by 2047.