Whatfix's co-founder and CEO Khadim Batti passes away at 50
What's the story
Khadim Batti, the co-founder and CEO of Whatfix, has passed away at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. He was a prominent figure in India's Software as a Service (SaaS) and start-up ecosystem. Under his leadership, Whatfix grew into a global enterprise software company with an international market presence. The Bengaluru-based company is known for its digital adoption platform that helps enterprises improve employee software usage.
Community involvement
Active member of India's SaaS and AI communities
Batti was also an active member of India's SaaS and AI founder communities.
He was on the governing council of SaaSBoomi and a founding member of AIBoomi, a community dedicated to India's AI-first product ecosystem.
Avinash Raghava, CEO and founding volunteer at SaaSBoomi and a key member of AIBoomi, expressed his shock over Batti's passing saying he had been "such an important part" of their community.
Personal tribute
Raghava remembers Batti as a generous mentor
Raghava remembered Batti not just for his contributions at Whatfix but also as "a wonderful friend" and "a generous mentor."
He said that Batti always made time for founders and the wider start-up ecosystem.
Raghava added, "We have lost someone very special today. My heart goes out to his family, the entire Whatfix team, and everyone who was close to him."
Career path
Batti's career before Whatfix
Before co-founding Whatfix, Batti was the Delivery Head for DPI & BI Solutions at Huawei Technologies India.
He also co-founded SearchEnabler where he served as CEO before starting Whatfix.
He held a Master's degree in Information Technology from the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Bombay.