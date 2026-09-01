Whatfix's co-founder and CEO Khadim Batti passes away at 50

Batti was also an active member of India's SaaS and AI founder communities.

He was on the governing council of SaaSBoomi and a founding member of AIBoomi, a community dedicated to India's AI-first product ecosystem.

Avinash Raghava, CEO and founding volunteer at SaaSBoomi and a key member of AIBoomi, expressed his shock over Batti's passing saying he had been "such an important part" of their community.