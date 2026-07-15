Whatnot acquires Shaped to speed up real-time shopping recommendations

Shaped's CEO Tullie Murrell and his crew are now heading Whatnot's new Applied AI Research group.

Whatnot's own systems already process more than 500,000 hours of live video each week, and Shaped's tech is expected to push those recommendations even closer to real time.

The platform has been growing fast: more than 1 billion orders since 2019 and 20 million new buyers over the past year, so this upgrade should make finding what you want even easier.