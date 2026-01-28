What's the deal with the halwa ceremony before India's Union Budget?
Every year, just before the Union Budget is revealed, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosts the Halwa Ceremony—a sweet tradition marking the finish line for months of budget prep.
This year's event happened at North Block, with top officials and staff joining in as she stirred up halwa for everyone.
Why does this ceremony matter?
Serving halwa isn't just about dessert—it signals that budget documents are officially locked in and that no major changes are made.
Afterward, everyone involved goes into a strict "lock-in" (no phones or outside contact) to keep all tax and spending plans secret until Budget Day.
Anything new this time?
While the budget printing has historically taken place in the North Block basement, there were no reported tours of the press by the finance minister.
Once she's done speaking on February 1, you'll be able to follow the speech via broadcast and live streams, with media providing live coverage.