What's up with the new Securities Markets Code Bill?

Why does this matter?

The SMC wants to make rules clearer and less stressful by merging three old laws into one.

It focuses on punishing only serious market fraud with criminal charges, while smaller slip-ups would just get civil penalties.

Plus, before making new rules, Sebi will have to ask for public feedback—good news for transparency and anyone interested in investing.

For now, the bill is being reviewed by a parliamentary committee before it can become law.