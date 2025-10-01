Next Article
Wheat MSP hiked by ₹160 for 2026-27 marketing year
Business
Big update for farmers: the government has bumped up the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by ₹160, setting it at ₹2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year.
This move, announced after a Cabinet meeting led by PM Modi and based on expert recommendations, aims to give wheat growers better returns next season.
Record wheat production target
Wheat remains India's main rabi crop—sown from late October and harvested from March onwards.
The government is aiming high with a new record production target of 119 million tons for the 2025-26 crop year (up from last year's 117.5 million).
Plus, MSPs have also been approved for other key rabi crops like jowar, barley, gram, and lentils—so more farmers can benefit from fairer prices.