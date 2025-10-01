Wheat MSP hiked by ₹160 for 2026-27 marketing year

Record wheat production target

Wheat remains India's main rabi crop—sown from late October and harvested from March onwards.

The government is aiming high with a new record production target of 119 million tons for the 2025-26 crop year (up from last year's 117.5 million).

Plus, MSPs have also been approved for other key rabi crops like jowar, barley, gram, and lentils—so more farmers can benefit from fairer prices.