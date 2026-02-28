Wheat prices soar on US-Iran tensions; soybeans also gain Business Feb 28, 2026

Wheat prices just hit their highest levels in months, in part because of rising tensions between the US and Iran. Fears of possible conflict have investors on edge, leading to more short-covering (basically, people rushing to buy back wheat contracts).

Soybeans are also getting a boost—almost reaching a 20-month high—thanks to hopes for more exports and bigger demand from biofuel producers.

Uncertainty is only growing with oil prices climbing and China telling its citizens to avoid travel to Iran.