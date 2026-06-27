US judge refuses to dismiss criminal case against Gautam Adani

Inquiry details

Judge demands more information on prosecution's reasoning

In his written ruling, Judge Garaufis said the Justice Department prosecutors' notice of intent to dismiss the case didn't adequately explain their reasoning. He said, "The Government's terse, bland and conclusory statement affords the court neither a sufficient basis to reach any conclusion nor the opportunity to conduct any analysis of the Government's request for dismissal." The judge has given until July 13 for further clarification from the Justice Department.