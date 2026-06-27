US judge refuses to dismiss criminal case against Gautam Adani
What's the story
A US judge has denied an immediate dismissal of the criminal case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The decision comes after a request from Adani's lawyers earlier this week. In May, the US Justice Department had announced its decision to not pursue the prosecution any further. Now, Brooklyn-based Judge Nicholas Garaufis has asked for more information on this matter by July 13.
Inquiry details
Judge demands more information on prosecution's reasoning
In his written ruling, Judge Garaufis said the Justice Department prosecutors' notice of intent to dismiss the case didn't adequately explain their reasoning. He said, "The Government's terse, bland and conclusory statement affords the court neither a sufficient basis to reach any conclusion nor the opportunity to conduct any analysis of the Government's request for dismissal." The judge has given until July 13 for further clarification from the Justice Department.
Defense strategy
Case should be dismissed as it was beyond US jurisdiction
Robert Giuffra, Adani's lawyer, argued in a letter to Judge Garaufis that the case should be dismissed as it was beyond US jurisdiction. He claimed prosecutors couldn't prove the alleged bribery in India. The charges against Adani include agreeing to bribe Indian government officials for his company's solar energy plant approval and misleading US investors about anti-corruption practices.
Settlement
SEC's civil charges against Adani
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also filed civil charges against Adani. The SEC has settled with Adani agreeing to pay $6 million while his nephew Sagar will pay $12 million. Separately, Adani Enterprises Ltd has agreed to pay $275 million to the US Treasury Department over alleged Iran sanctions violations.