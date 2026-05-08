Which? sues Apple in UK for nearly £3bn over iCloud
Apple's getting sued for nearly £3 billion in the UK with consumer group Which? saying the company made it harder for iOS users to pick other cloud storage options.
The case covers up to 40 million people, including those just using the free iCloud tier, and claims Apple's tactics hurt competition and user choice.
Eligible iCloud users could get £70
Which? argues that Apple's limits on rivals may have kept iCloud prices high, pointing out that a 200GB plan could be cheaper if there was more competition.
Apple tried to keep free tier users out of the lawsuit but lost in court, so anyone who used iCloud since November 8, 2018 is included unless they opt out.
If Which? wins, eligible users might see about £70 each as compensation, pending a full trial on whether Apple broke market rules.