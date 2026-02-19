Whirlpool lays off over 340 employees at Iowa plant

Whirlpool is letting go of 341 employees at its Amana, Iowa refrigerator plant as part of a modernization effort. The cuts hit over a quarter of the plant's workforce and will take effect March 9, 2026. The source does not report additional layoffs or give a 2026 timeline.

The factory will stop making some older fridge models but will keep producing two-door bottom-mount and French door refrigerators for brands like Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and Amana.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into warehousing and parts production.

Union leaders are calling these layoffs 'corporate abandonment' Union leaders are calling these layoffs "corporate abandonment."

The source does not report prior 250-job cuts at the site.

They're also frustrated by Whirlpool investing more in its operations in Mexico while cutting local jobs.