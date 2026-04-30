Whitbread cuts 3,800 UK and Ireland jobs amid rising costs
Business
Whitbread, the company behind Premier Inn and Beefeater, is cutting 3,800 jobs across the UK and Ireland, about one in eight of its local workforce.
Announced today, this move is part of a five-year plan to save money as business costs like rates and National Insurance keep rising.
Whitbread revamps dining and property strategy
Alongside job cuts, Whitbread is revamping its dining approach by swapping out 197 restaurants for food options inside hotels—something guests apparently prefer.
The company's also selling off dozens of restaurant sites and launching a £1.5 billion sale-and-leaseback for some hotel properties.